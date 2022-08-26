BUCKEYE-Colleen Bahr, 83, of Buckeye passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A memorial service will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022, with a time of visitation from 2 to 3:30 p.m. prior to services at Linn’s Funeral Home. A graveside service will be directly following the memorial service at Buckeye Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family: Colleen Bahr Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.