PARKERSBURG-Kim Rene Bakker, age 64, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital, Waterloo, in the Hospice Unit after a long battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.