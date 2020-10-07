PARKERSBURG—Robin Allen Benham, 63, of Parkersburg, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg of natural causes.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkesburg. Family requests masks to be worn at the visitation and memorial service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.