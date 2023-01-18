IOWA FALLS-The world became brighter on July 2, 1995, the day that Phillip Richard Bennett-Watterson was born. Phillip sadly passed on Dec. 27, 2022.
He was predeceased by his grandparents: Mary and Charles Bennett and grandma Katie Young; and uncle Chris Bennett.
Left to remember Phillip are his husband Alex Watterson, mother Lesa Bennett, father Carl Young, sister Jessica Bennett, sister Crystal Young, brother Carl (CJ) Young and brother Richie Young.
Phillip will be remembered as a beautiful soul who brought love and light to all. He never met a stranger. He lived and loved fiercely. Always carving his own path in this crazy world.
To honor Phillips memory, we will hold a celebration of his life in the spring.