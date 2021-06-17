RADCLIFFE-Debra Ann Benson, 61, of Morris, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Hinsdale hospital with her family by her side. After a second battle with breast cancer, Deb went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the church with sharing time at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to any of the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations “AFLC” ministries. Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe is in charge of service arrangements. For more information, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.