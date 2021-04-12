HUBBARD—Harold "Charlie" Blome, 89, of Hubbard, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A flowing visitation will be Tuesday, April 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Charlie and his family.