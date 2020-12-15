SPIRIT LAKE-Marjorie Boeke, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Lakes Regional Healthcare Center in Spirit Lake. A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. The family will not be present. A flowing visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A graveside service will be held at the Hubbard Cemetery on Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines at all functions. The Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home is in charge of Spirit Lake arrangements and the Boeke Funeral Home is in charge of Hubbard arrangements.