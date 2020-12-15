SPIRIT LAKE-Marjorie Boeke, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Lakes Regional Healthcare Center in Spirit Lake. The visitation scheduled for Wednesday evening and the burial for Thursday morning for Marjorie Boeke have been postponed. A flowing visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, in conjunction with the visitation for her loving husband Thomas. A double graveside funeral service for Marge and Tom Boeke will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Hubbard Cemetery. Boeke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.