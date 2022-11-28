IOWA FALLS-Randall “Randy” Craig Bonin, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home in Iowa Falls. Services for Randall will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. A time of visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Friends Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family: Randy Bonin Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home,1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.