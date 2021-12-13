WILLIAMS-Bernice Kathryn Brighton, 93, formerly of Williams, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Williams with burial in the St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 until the start of service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations go to the Alzheimer's Society of the American Cancer Society.