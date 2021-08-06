DES MOINES-Dennis Brinkmeyer, age 95, of Des Moines, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hubbard Golf & Recreation Club in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard in caring for Dennis and his family.