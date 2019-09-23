ELDORA—Marjorie Brinkmeyer, 95, formerly of Eldora, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Eldora. After the service, her body will be donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: the Epworth Benevolent Fund with checks payable to Asbury Foundation, 700 Bower Hill Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com