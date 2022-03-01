RADCLIFFE-Bryan Jay Schoppe, 54, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home in Radcliffe. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, from 1-4 p.m. at Hands On Excavating, LLC, 3305 Ziegler Ave., Radcliffe, IA. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Assembly of God, 509 US Highway 69, Huxley, Iowa. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in State Center at a later date. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Homes of Radcliffe is charge of arrangements.