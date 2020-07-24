WASHINGTON, IOWA—Burdell W. Huisinga, 87, of Washington, Iowa, formerly of Aplington, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Halcyon House Assisted Living in Washington. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington. The burial will be a private family service at Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Aplington. Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m. at the church in Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque or the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com