GARDEN CITY-Allen Busch, 70, of Garden City, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A private family graveside service will be held at Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery May 2 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit St., Marshalltown, IA 50158 in memory of Allen Busch. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.