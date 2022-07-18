HAMPTON-Amber Sue Bushbaum, 38, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at Hampton United Methodist Church, with burial in the Hampton Cemetery. Family requests casual attire for those attending the visitation and funeral. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Amber and her family.