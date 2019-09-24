ACKLEY-Sharan Carson, 51, of Alden and formerly of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Arrangements are pending with the Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
ACKLEY-Sharan Carson, 51, of Alden and formerly of Ackley, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home, under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. Arrangements are pending with the Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.