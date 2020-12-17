IOWA FALLS-Donald Christians, 64, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, at the National Guard of Iowa Armory in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Hampton Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday, Dec. 21, at the Armory. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Don and his family.