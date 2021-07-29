PARKERSBURG-Betty Olive Claassen, 92, formerly of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at home, in Elk Run Heights, Iowa, of natural causes. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at the First Congregational Church with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg 319-346-1534, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.