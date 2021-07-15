WATERLOO-Lonny Dean Clark, 57, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services for Lonny D. Clark will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Ave., Iowa Falls, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family: Lonny Clark Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.