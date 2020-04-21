LANCASTER, MO.—Susan Kaye Clark, 64, of Lancaster, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Alden, Iowa. The daughter of Roy and Ilayton Denith (King) Danger, she was born on Dec. 19, 1955, in Story City, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.