HAMPTON-Rev. Darwin Cole, 59, of Hampton and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements are pending with the Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
