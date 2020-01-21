ALLISON—Wilbur Lee Cordes, 88, of Allison, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Trinity Reformed Church with burial in the Allison Cemetery, both in Allison. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church and one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Wilder Park in Allison, Allison AMVET Auxiliary Scholarship or Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.