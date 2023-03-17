MASON CITY-Gene Davis, age 94, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 24, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stavanger Lutheran Church, Garden City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. at the Stavanger Lutheran Church, Garden City, Iowa. Burial will take place in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Memorials may be given to the Stavanger Lutheran Church. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Gene and her family.