DES MOINES—Dean Alan Richtsmeier, 75, of Des Moines, and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Fluer Heights Care Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the St. Peter’s UCC Church in rural Geneva. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the church. For those who cannot attend the service or wish to send a card, please send them to: Dean Richtsmeier Memorial, ? Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. For further information, please visit linnsfuneralhome.com.