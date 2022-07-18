PARKERSBURG-Dalon Keith DeBoer, 61, of Parkersburg, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Unity Point Health Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center of natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.