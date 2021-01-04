HUBBARD—Wilbert "Poody" Doering, 93, formerly of Hubbard, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City from COVID-19. A private family funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is caring for Wilbert and his family. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Please wear a mask and respect and follow social distancing guidelines.