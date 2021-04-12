HUBBARD—Carl Dreifke, 92, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Carl and his family.