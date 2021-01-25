PARKERSBURG-Dallas Ray Druvenga, 63, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkesburg. The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing be observed. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.