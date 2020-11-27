HUBBARD—Dorothy M. Dubberke, 97, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com