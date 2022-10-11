APLINGTON-Dorothy Mae Duhn, 94, of Aplington, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Aplington from natural causes.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, with burial in the West Friesland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, both in rural Ackley.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the church, and one hour before services also at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral and Cremation Services - Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.