HUBBARD-Verl Duncan, 73, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames from complications of COVID-19. A private family funeral service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 17. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. Memorial suggestions are the Hubbard Historical Society, Hardin County Conservation, Calkins Nature Center, the Hubbard Public Library, or St. John Lutheran Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.