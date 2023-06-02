IOWA FALLS-Angel Lee (Oelmann) Earnist, 63, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Funeral service for Angel Earnist will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, 50126. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. before services. A private burial will be at the Friends Cemetery, Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Angel Earnist Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126.