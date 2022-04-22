NEW PROVIDENCE-Martha Eckhardt, 96, of New Providence, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence, with Arlen Daleske officiating. Burial will take place in the Honey Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Honey Creek Church Preservation, c/o Dee Reece, 31083 PP Ave., New Providence, IA 50206. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.