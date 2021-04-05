RADCLIFFE—Doris Eike, 86, of Radcliffe, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames. A celebration of life service will be Saturday, April 10, 1 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, from 2-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the Radcliffe Security State Bank for the Radcliffe Public Library. Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Doris and her family.