DIKE-Harvey Charles Eiklenborg, 103, of Dike, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Parkview Manor Care Center in Reinbeck due to natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Reformed Church of Stout with burial at Stout Cemetery, both in Stout. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to Women’s Fellowship at the Reformed Church of Stout and the Parkview Manor Memorial Fund. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.