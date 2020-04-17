SAYLORVILLE-Darcy R. Eilders, 66, of Saylorville, Iowa, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 14, 2020, following a surgery at Iowa Methodist Hospital. The family will have a private family service in Hubbard on Saturday, April 18. They will plan a Celebration of Darcy’s Life at a later date – when it is safe for people to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Dress for Success Des Moines or Young Women’s Resource Center in honor of Darcy R. Eilders or mailed to the family at 6815 NW 6th Drive, Saylorville, IA 50313. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
