PARKERSBURG-Marjorie “Marj” Esther Eilderts, 86, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Parker Place Memory Care in Parkersburg due to complications of COVID-19. Celebration of Life Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 8, at the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.