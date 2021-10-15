HAMPTON-Wendell Ray Eilderts, 82, of Hampton, passed away in the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice at the Franklin General Hospital Hospice Acute Care Unit on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery, rural Wellsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wendell’s family. Visit www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com for more information.