RADCLIFFE-Pat Eller, 87, of Radcliffe, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home in Radcliffe.
Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service on Saturday, Jan, 7, at the Faith Evangelical Church in Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Faith Evangelical Church in Radcliffe.
Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is caring for Pat and her family.