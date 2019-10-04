RADCLIFFE—Carroll Ellwood, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home in Radcliffe. Funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 6, from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.