WAUKEE-Dorothy Mae Eltjes, 83, of Waukee, formerly of Ackley, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Eden Crest Assisted Living in Waukee, of natural causes. Committal services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Hitesville Cemetery in rural Aplington. Memorial gathering will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.