ACKLEY—Salina Enslin, 92, of Ackley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the St. Peter's United Church of Christ, rural Geneva. She will be laid to rest at the St. Peter's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at the Woodley Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Salina and her family.