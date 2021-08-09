PARKERSBURG-Hermina “Herm” Everts, age 89, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, in Grundy Center, of natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.