NEW PROVIDENCE-Richard "Dick" Faris, age 72, of New Providence, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 21 at his home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25 from 2-5 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Eldora.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Burial will be in the New Providence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Richard and his family.