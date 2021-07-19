NEW PROVIDENCE-Kevin A. Freese, 59, of New Providence, left this earthly life with his family at his side on Sunday night, July 18, 2021, at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Private interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. For the full obituary or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. For those unable to attend, services will be available at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home Facebook page.