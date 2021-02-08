PARKERSBURG—Luella Henrietta Freeseman, 88, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Creekside in Grundy Center of natural causes. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church with burial in the Pleasant Valley Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Holland. The family requests everyone wear masks and remain six feet apart while attending the funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.