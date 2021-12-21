PARKESBURG-Madaline Bernice Geiken, 99, of Parkersburg, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Grand JiVante nursing facility in Ackley from natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Christian Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.