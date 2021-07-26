HUBBARD-A memorial service for Ruth Ann Gelhaus, who died on Jan. 31, 2021, will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:15 at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 238, Hubbard, IA 50122 for missions; Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202-2863; or Holt International Children’s Services, P.O. Box 2880, Eugene, OR 97402-9970. The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.