HUBBARD—Ruth Ann Gelhaus, 91, of Hubbard, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Salem United Methodist Church, PO Box 238, Hubbard, IA 50122; Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202-2863; or Holt International, PO Box 2880, Eugene, OR 97402-9970.